Comcast offering credits for customers after Hurricane Irma

(WSVN) - Comcast is offering rebates for the days its Florida customers experienced mass outages due to Hurricane Irma.

Customers of the cable company can visit the Xfinity website to apply for a one-time account credit.

“If you have been impacted by Hurricane Irma and would like to request suspension of service or a credit, report a down line, need equipment replaced, or have any other questions,” the website says.

The company notes that credits will be handled on a “case-by-case basis” and could take one to two billing cycles to show up on a customer’s account.

To be considered for an account credit, fill out the form by visiting xfinity.com/Florida-form.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.