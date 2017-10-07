FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some concerned South Floridians are lending a helping hand to the people of Puerto Rico on the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The City of Hollywood’s Coldwell Banker office put together a major donation for the Caribbean island, Saturday.

Check it out! The Hollywood Office is loading up donations to send to Puerto Rico today! #CBSupportsPuertoRico https://t.co/AnbTRIrOw5 — Coldwell Banker FL (@CB_Florida) October 7, 2017

Volunteers with the real estate agency loaded up a plane at the Fort lauderdale Executive Airport with tons of supplies. Canned goods, water and other everyday essentials are now headed to the devastated island.

