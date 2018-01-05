Cold snap continues to affect South Florida airports

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Airports continue to deal with cancellations and delays on several flights in and out of South Florida.

A recent cold snap that rushed through Florida affected Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International and Miami International airports, stranding hundreds of travelers.

As of 10 a.m., Friday, FLL has cancelled 25 flights with 24 arrival and 12 departure delays. Meanwhile, Miami International Airport has had 25 arrivals and seven departures cancelled.

“Everything’s cancelled,” said a man.

“We kind of really want to go back home,” said another traveler.

The rest of the Northeast is also being affected by the blistering cold and inches of snow. Tatiana Lassegue is traveling to Boston and said her flight was changed to depart on a later date.

“They changed me to an earlier flight for today, and it has been cancelled, also,” she said, “so I’m here ’til Saturday.”

Martin Bentsen and his wife are desperately trying to get back to New York, especially considering that his wife is a teacher and must return to class on Monday.

“So we’re like trying to figure out do we wanna rent a car and drive,” said Bentsen, “but we don’t know what the road conditions will be like.”

Some travelers are also worried about hotels selling out due to cancellations.

“If our flight gets cancelled, everyone else’s is cancelled, too,” said a woman. “We’re worried about hotels selling out.”

Some travelers, however, may not mind the extra South Florida stay.

“Not looking forward to getting back to that minus-six, minus-seven,” said a man.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.