Code violations given Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills was given two code violations.

The rehab center lost power due to Hurricane Irma, and at one point, the air conditioning failed leading to 11 patient deaths.

One of the code violations state that multiple electrical hazards were found at the property.

Since the incident came to light, the facility’s license was revoked and a number of lawsuits have since been filed by the patients’ families.

