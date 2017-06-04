COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a housekeeper into custody hours after, they said, she set an apartment ablaze in Coconut Creek in an attempt to cover her tracks.

According to Coconut Creek Police, Jannette Pacheco admitted to deliberately setting the fire that destroyed a fourth-floor unit near Coconut Creek Parkway and the Florida Turnpike, Saturday morning.

Police took her into custody later on Saturday.

Pacheco, 44, said she started the blaze to cover up her stealing $160 in cash from the apartment’s owner.

No one in the building was hurt, but the home is considered a total loss.

Pacheco was charged with arson to an occupied structure, a first-degree felony. She is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The person residing in the unit is staying with relatives.

