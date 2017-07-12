Cocaine found inside Cookie Monster doll after Key West traffic stop

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man after, they said, he was found with a large amount of cocaine hidden inside a Cookie monster doll.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Camus McNair just after midnight, Wednesday.

According to the MCSO, McNair was pulled over after a deputy saw that his license plate was partially obscured. Deputies said when McNair rolled down the window, they could smell marijuana, and after a search of the vehicle, they found the doll.

Deputies said the doll weighed more than it should and upon further inspection, found two packages containing 314 grams of cocaine in total.

McNair was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine.

