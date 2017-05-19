Coast Guard suspends two searches for people missing at sea

(WSVN) - Two searches have been suspended for people missing at sea.

The Coast Guard called off the search for a plane that disappeared off the Bahamas, Monday.

The twin engine aircraft was headed from Puerto Rico to Titusville, Florida, when officials lost contact with it. A 40-year old mother, her two young children and the pilot were on board.

The Coast Guard also suspended the search for a Delray Beach woman lost at sea.

That woman was identified as Isabella Hellman. The catamaran she and her husband were on, sank Sunday night, also near the Bahamas.

Hellman’s husband was rescued after being found floating in a life raft.

