Coast Guard searching for missing Florida Keys boater

LONG KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater in the Florida Keys.

Officials combed the waters of Schooner Bank, Monday, near Long Key, for 75-year-old Greg Thomson.

Thomson was last seen in the area, Sunday, as he and a friend worked to tow a vessel.

The two requested help from a towing company, but when crews arrived, Thomson departed on his own with a 19-foot skiff.

He hasn’t been seen since.

An airplane crew has been dispatched to try to find him.

