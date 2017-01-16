Coast Guard searching for missing boat off Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boat that was reported missing off the coast of Dania Beach, Monday night.

A good Samaritan called the Broward Sheriff’s Office about a capsized vessel, Monday night, and they alerted the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard has not released any information about the type of boat, or how many people may be on it.

