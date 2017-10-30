Coast Guard saves dog, 2 boaters off Haulover Inlet

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two boaters and a dog have the United States Coast Guard to thank for their rescue off the coast of South Florida, Sunday.

A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale made the save and after the group’s boat began taking on water near Haulover Inlet.

After the save, the rescuers took a photo with the boaters and their dog.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.