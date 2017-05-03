MIAMI (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of an injured boater off the the coast of Miami, Wednesday.

Video of the rescue shows a Coast Guard member being lowered down to the victim’s vessel from a helicopter, roughly 16 miles off the coast of Miami.

Officials said the 34-year-old boater had suffered a neck injury. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

