MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued three people in separate incidents off Florida’s coast.

In a news release, the agency said it received a call from the captain of the boat around 11 a.m. Sunday. He said a passenger had received a laceration on the back of her knee. Crews also rescued a 40-year-old man who was having difficulty breathing on a dive boat off Lake Worth Inlet earlier Sunday. The agency didn’t specify whether the incidents occurred on the same boat.

Coast Guard Station Lake Worth launched boats to bring both to shore.

#BreakingNews @USCG Fort Myers Beach partnered with Fort Myers Beach Fire Rescue to medevac a diver 31 miles west of Naples, FL. More >> https://t.co/48VPqWwYJ3 pic.twitter.com/cFIC8xPzk1 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 26, 2017

Further south, a 75-year-old man was medevaced from Money Key after experiencing heart attack-like symptoms while camping.

Their names and conditions weren’t released.

