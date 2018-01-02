PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — Members of the U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of an elderly man after his car plunged into a north Florida marina.

The Coast Guard released video of crew members from the cutter Marlin pulling the 89-year-old man from his sinking car after he crashed through a guardrail in Panama City on Saturday.

The video shows rescuers rushing to save the man by breaking one of the car’s windows, pulling him out with little time to spare.

Witnesses applauded after seeing the crew pulling the man to safety.

The driver reportedly suffered a medical issue that caused the accident, but officials said he is expected to make a full recovery.

