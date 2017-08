ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WSVN) – A group of South Florida boaters were rescued by officials near Islamorada.

The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued three adults and a child Friday morning off the coast of Islamorada.

Their boat was taking on water and needed assistance.

It was towed back to shore. No one was injured.

