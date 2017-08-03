Coast Guard rescues 4 from water off Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coast Guard has rescued four people from the water near Miami Beach, Thursday.

The Coast Guard Station Miami Beach received a call at approximately 12:39 p.m. reporting a 15-foot pleasure boat was taking on water in the area of Card Sound.

The rescue crews arrived on scene at about 1 p.m. They pulled four people from the water, who were all wearing life jackets.

SeaTow Miami arrived on scene, took the vessel in tow and transferred the survivors to Watson Island.

No injuries or medical concerns were reported as a result of this incident.

