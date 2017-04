DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Boaters were rescued, Tuesday afternoon, after striking a sandbar.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued both boaters stuck near New Smyrna Beach, near Daytona Beach.

Only minor injuries were reported.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation towed the boat to the owner’s home and will be conducting an investigation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.