Coast Guard promotes boat safety for Independence Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Coast Guard is passing along tips for boater safety for the Forth of July holiday.

Officials said to run boating plans by a relative or friend so they can provide information if something happens.

They also recommend boaters register a “boater beacon,” which can notify authorities where the boater is located if in distress. Officials also suggest wearing safety gear.

“Use your life jackets, wear your lifejackets. Simply, they save lives,” said a Coast Guard member.

Authorities have put in place a slow speed restriction in the Bayfront Park area and all of Biscayne Bay for the holiday, from 7 p.m. to 12 p.m.

More information can be found on the free Coast Guard app for cellphones.

