Coast Guard prepares to offload nearly 10 tons of cocaine at Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard is preparing to offload approximately 10 tons of cocaine and 23 kilograms of heroin in Fort Lauderdale.

7Skyforce flew over Port Everglades, where the Coast Guard Cutter Spencer docked, Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the drugs were seized through 14 separate drug smuggling vessel interdictions off the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The drugs have an estimated wholesale value of $300 million.

