FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew returned to Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday, after a major drug bust at sea.

Crew members offloaded nearly 500 kilos of cocaine.

The drugs had a wholesale value of roughly $15 million.

Officials said the drugs were seized in three separate missions that took place in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

