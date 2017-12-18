KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew returned to South Florida with quite the illicit drug haul after a successful mission at sea.
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Thetis arrived in their homeport of Key West on Sunday after a 68-day Eastern Pacific counter drug patrol.
They seized more than 6,000 kilos of cocaine and 154 pounds of marijuana.
The crew also caught 24 suspected drug smugglers.
