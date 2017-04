KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard ship has returned to port showing off the results of months at sea.

The Mohawk was on a counter-drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. where the crew helped stop 14 vessels smuggling illegal drugs.

The narcotics haul is worth almost $400 million.

