Coast Guard crew gets new commander

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard is having a change in command after one of their own stepped down, Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard held a ceremony in Miami Beach to honor Lt. Commander Adam Paul. He’s stepping down from his post as commander of the Coast Guard cutter William Flores.

Paul has served in that position since July 2015.

Lt. Eric Balcunas will now be taking over that role. “It’s truly an honor to take command of the ship,” he said. “I have big shoes to fill, but I will take care of them, and I expect the same out of them.”

The William Flores is a 154-foot fast response cutter based in Miami.

