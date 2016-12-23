Coast Guard continue search for overboard cruise passenger

OFF KEY LARGO, Fla. (WSVN) – Coast Guard crews continue to search for a cruise ship passenger who went overboard a Royal Caribbean cruise line.

Officials searched for the 22-year-old passenger by air and sea.

That passenger allegedly jumped from the 12th deck of the Independence of the Seas, early Thursday morning, about 30 miles off Key Largo.

The ship turned around immediately, and its crew helped with the search for hours before it eventually returned to Port Everglades.

