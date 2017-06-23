Coast Guard conducts ceremony for change in command in Opa-locka

The U.S. Coast Guard held a ceremony to commemorate the new change in command in Opa-locka, Friday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard 7th District conducted the ceremony as Rear Adm. Peter Brown takes over for Rear Adm. Scott Buschman.

The ceremony took place at the Coast Guard Air Station Miami at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

Buschman has since stepped down from his position as commanding officer.

