Coast Guard concludes Government Cut jetty safe

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coast Guard has concluded a study on the boat accident that killed Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez plus two of his friends and determined that the alleged lack of lights or marks did not play a role in the fatal crash.

The Coast Guard released their report Thursday on the accident that led to the deaths of Fernandez and two of his friends when they crashed into the rocks off Government Cut, last September.

There had been discussion on whether additional lights or markings were needed after that late night crash, but after conducting a months-long study, the Coast Guard concluded that nothing additional needs to be done to the jetty.

They also added that the current color-coded, lighted buoys and illuminated range markers are sufficient along the rocks of Government Cut.

Police said the 24-year-old baseball player, who was at the controls, was intoxicated at the time and had cocaine in his system.

