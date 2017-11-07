Coach accused of molesting student faces more charges

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - More charges have been brought against a Coral Springs coach accused of molesting a student.

Robert Quincey Grant faces two additional counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor.

A 14-year-old student said Grant, who was an assistant coach and custodian, touched him inappropriately at Coral Springs Middle School.

Grant was arrested in October after he was accused of molesting another student.

