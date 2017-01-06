Closing arguments underway in murder trial of Miami security guard

MIAMI (WSVN) - Closing arguments are underway in the trial of a man accused of killing a security guard.

Friday marks the third day of the trial in which 22-year-old Nathaniel Payne-Collins. He did not testify during the trial.

Payne-Collins and three others have been charged in the murder of 50-year-old Robert Nelson.

The murder occurred on Aug. 17, 2013, in the Hidden Grove apartment complex. Nelson was ambushed, police said, as he was patrolling the area in South Miami-Dade.

According to prosecutors, Payne-Collins and the three others fatally shot Nelson nine times and then robbed him.

The attorney for Payne-Collins asked the judge for an acquittal on the burglary charges against the 22-year-old.

“The testimony was the victim was in his vehicle and was moving,” said prosecutor Christine Hernandez Brown. “They then started shooting at the victim’s vehicle to stop it. They wanted to stop it because they wanted to take things from the victim. They didn’t just shoot and run away. They shot at the vehicle, opened the car door, they didn’t care that the victim was bleeding.”

Payne-Collins’ attorney, however, had his motion denied by Miami-Dade County Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez.

