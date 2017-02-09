Closing arguments underway for retired Air Force major who allegedly shot family

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Closing arguments are being heard for a retired Air Force major accused of shooting his wife and father-in-law.

Jurors were given instructions on the rest of the proceedings against Thomas Maffei, Thursday, as both sides are expected to give closing arguments, in the afternoon.

Maffei’s defense attorneys claim post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety caused him to go to the Veterans Affairs clinic on Nov. 2, 2012, where he received prescription pills and a tranquilizer. Hours later, he went to his then-wife’s Coral Springs apartment and shot her and her father.

“I understood I was under enough stress, and I went to the VA, and I went to the crisis clinic,” Maffei said during questioning by police. “He said my EKG [electrocardiogram] was bad, my heart is bad, my lungs are bad. I have cancer in my lungs. He referred me down to crisis center, and they prescribed me medication.”

If convicted, Maffei faces 25 years to life in prison.

