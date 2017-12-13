Closing arguments begin in ‘Baby Lollipops’ murder trial

MIAMI (WSVN) - Closing arguments are expected to be heard Wednesday afternoon in the case of a woman accused of killing her baby in 1990.

Ana Maria Cardona was in court, Tuesday, telling her side of the story regarding what led to the death of her son Lazaro Figueroa, known as “Baby Lollipops.”

The child’s body was found in the bushes outside of a Miami Beach home. Cardona claims that her girlfriend was solely responsible for the murder.

Cardona was sentenced to death twice for her alleged role in the boy’s death.

However, both death sentence convictions were overturned.

