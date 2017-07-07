MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Cleveland-bound flight out of Jamaica had to be diverted to Miami International Airport due to a fire in the cargo area.

According to airport officials, Swift Air flight 933 had to be diverted to the airport, Friday.

It is unknown if any of the 155 passengers on board were injured.

The plane has since landed.

