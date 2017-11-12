Clearwater man fights to keep pet squirrel

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — A Clearwater man is fighting to keep his pet squirrel.

The man rescued Brutis the squirrel shortly after Hurricane Matthew over a year ago.

But last month, the condominium association where the man lives said his squirrel has to go.

The squirrel’s owner argues that Brutis is an emotional support animal, and giving her up is not an option.

The case will go to civil court.

