POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of a congregation offered a helping hand to another South Florida church, months after stormy weather caused extensive damage to the house of worship.

New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Pompano Beach received some help from the faith community, Saturday. “Today we’re doing beautification on the outside, cleaning on the inside, hopefully so I can preach,” said the church’s pastor, the Rev. James Smith.

Volunteers from the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs and Rebuild Broward picked up paintbrushes, did yard work and helped out in any way they could.

“It is overwhelming,” said Smith. “I received a phone call from the Church by the Glades. They said, ‘Hey, what can we do? We can’t give you a roof, but we can come out and help do something.'”

New Jerusalem is still working toward a fresh start after a damaging stretch of wet weather left a gaping hole in the roof, back in June.

Services have been taking place despite a dangerous infestation. Mold has been taking over the building after days of downpours turned a small roof leak into a major problem.

“We are still looking for someone to help us with our roof,” said Smith. “You can see the tarps are there. There’s mold. Last Sunday, my voice actually just closed up. I couldn’t even finish the sermon because of the mold.”

The pastor said he is praying someone will come forward to help with the much-needed roof repairs. “We put the petition out there for someone to help us. We’re not financially able to do it,” he said. “We have not received, really, a lot of help, which I’m surprised [about].”

New Jerusalem has set up a GoFundMe page to help with repair costs. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.