Cleanup crews in full force at Fort Lauderdale Beach during spring break

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Spring breakers are getting together for a good time on South Florida beaches, but are leaving a hefty cleanup for crews.

Thousands of college students gathered at Fort Lauderdale and South Beach, and more are expected to arrive throughout March for spring break. “Most of the kids are very good kids, but a good number of the kids are not respecting the beach,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler.

Seiler said he has only one request for spring breakers. “All I ask this crowd to do is enjoy the beach, enjoy the good weather, this climate, but do so in a manner that allows others to enjoy it too,” he said.

Fights have already taken place during the break, one of which required multiple patrols to break up the fight.

Fort Lauderdale officials said they have an extra cleanup crew after spring breakers go home. Miami Beach Police tweeted pictures of Florida International University student volunteers who worked together to clean up the beaches.

A big thank you to the @FIU spring breakers who stayed last night and helped clean up the beach! #KeepMBClean 👏 pic.twitter.com/EW0kQbc3hp — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 14, 2017

One beachgoer said the mess is expected. “Personally I think the City of Fort Lauderdale, either you tell them not to come or that’s a cost of doing business and all the money they bring in,” he said.

Officials are just hoping that vacationers will throw away their trash and not leave it on the beach. “Be respectful, be responsible and be careful,” Seiler said. “I think if the spring breakers stick to that, we’ll all get along just fine.”

There’s just a couple of weeks to go until spring break is over so whether you love the crowd, hate the crowd or are apart of the crowd, April will be here before you know it.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.