Clean up efforts begin in Broward after Hurricane Irma

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents and crews are cleaning up throughout Broward County, early Monday morning, a day after Hurricane Irma battered the area.

In Pembroke Pines, the strong gusts of wind flipped a plane at North Perry Airport, causing damage at one of its hangars.

In Fort Lauderdale, residents said they heard a crash and saw a crane hit the side of a building under construction.

A 7News viewer sent in a video of a tree rocking back and forth outside a Fort Lauderdale home.

“The ground is lifting up and down with the roots of this tree,” said Jaime Hagadorn, “like, this tree might very well blow over in our backyard. This giant tree is higher than our roof. Dear God, don’t let it fall on our house.”

The tree did eventually fall, but it managed to spare Hagadorn’s home.

In Sunrise, Irma caused a light show as it illuminated the skies like fireworks.

Deerfield Beach uploaded a clip, early Sunday morning, of a fire due to a power line that sparked on a fence.

Tense moments were felt across the county. Fire crews rushed to a house fire near Harrison Street in Hollywood, after a power line fell on the home.

“The wind, the hurricane force winds feed the fire, also we had a natural gas element,” said one fire rescue official. “We had natural gas that was hitting in the back alleyway that we eventually shut down, which was feeding the fire also.”

An incredible sight was captured in Hollywood, as Irma sucked the water right out of a swimming pool.

As of 10 a.m., the curfew for Broward has been lifted and people are now able to get back on the roads. However, drivers should expect debris and downed traffic lights, which police say should be treated as four-way stops. Officials advise people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, as the clean-up continues.

