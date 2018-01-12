Classmates of Homestead teen killed in shooting hold tribute

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Classmates of a slain 17-year-old organized a tribute at their high school in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Students at Grace Christian Preparatory honored Jatavious Williams, Friday.

They held small battery-powered candles and signs as they mourned the teen’s death.

A pastor led the class in prayer in hopes of bringing closure to those who loved him. “A day for young people to demonstrate when things do not go well, there are positive ways to bring closure to them,” said Pastor Mark Coates with Grace Christian Preparatory. “You don’t want to be in our shoes. Help us change our communities.”

Williams was killed near his house in Homestead, Sunday.

According to police, two teens confronted the 17-year-old before they shot him.

They have since been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

