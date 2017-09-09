Citywide curfew expected for City of Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A curfew has been announced, Saturday, for barrier islands while a citywide curfew is also expected in Deerfield Beach and Hillsboro Beach.

According to city officials, beginning at noon, a barrier island curfew will be in effect for Deerfield Beach and Hillsboro Beach. However, officials said residents should expect a citywide curfew to be announced later this afternoon.

In a news release, officials said the bridges leading onto the barrier island have been locked in the down position. Barrier island residents will only be allowed into their homes with proof of residency and photo ID.

Officials have also shut down the following roadways:

South A1A at the Hillsboro Inlet Bridge

The west side of the Hillsboro Inlet Bridge, along with all eastbound lanes

Northeast Seventh Street at A1A

Northeast 19th Avenue at Seventh Street

The curfew, officials said, will remain in effect until modified or cancelled.

Those in violation of curfew will be arrested, police said.

