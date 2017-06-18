DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Cars and crowds rolled into Doral for a South Florida Father’s Day celebration.

All the action took place at CityPlace Doral, Sunday afternoon. The event featured an exotic car show, celebrity guests and plenty of family-friendly activities.

“We’re really enjoying it, the time I’m spending with my son,” said local dad Jose Daly. “My family is around here somewhere, but we’re car guys. We absolutely love this. This is a bonus.”

While no exotic cars were given away, one dad was able to use a remote control Ferrari and take his son for a spin.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.