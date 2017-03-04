City of Miramar hosts annual fitness fair

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miramar hosted an annual fitness fair, Saturday.

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam hosted his annual 3K Run-Walk Health and Yoga Fair, which included health screenings, food demonstrations and giveaways.

This is all to promote a more active, healthier lifestyle, and the mayor’s plan to make Miramar the fittest city in America.

“It’s designed purposely to get the community, especially those residents who may not be physically active to come out, sad Messam. “To meet their neighbors to get exposed to health and fitness.”

The 3K ended with a surprise, as Messam came in second place in his own race.

The mayor lost to 11-year old Gabriel, who was recognized for his achievements in front of the community.

