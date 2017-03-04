City of Miami partners to host gun buyback program

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The first of three consecutive gun buyback events took place, Saturday, in Miami.

The National Gun Sense Coalition is expected to work with the City of Miami over the next three weeks to buy back your guns.

Those who sell their guns during this program can receive a $50 gift card.

The next event will be on March 11 at Greater Bethel AME Church, near Northwest Eighth Street and Northwest Second Avenue.

