City of Miami inspectors respond to Little Havana rat-infested building

MIAMI (WSVN) - As frustrations run high for residents of a rat-infested Little Havana apartment building, a City of Miami Commissioner is working to get them the help they need.

Relief may be in sight for the residents of a rat-infested apartment building located at 946 SW 4th St. after a phone call made by Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo led to inspectors coming to assess the building.

Carollo personally visited the building and called the conditions deplorable.

“Since these people don’t have anyone to speak up for them, they don’t have the financial means to defend themselves, then the system just doesn’t care about them, and this is why I’ve become their voice because this shouldn’t happen,” Carollo said.

Paula Laguna and her son Hezekiah are two of the residents in the building.

“I just woke up, and I saw it running under my TV cabinet,” said Hezekiah. “I saw three, and then this is the fourth one,” he said.

“He wake up and say, ‘Mommy, mommy, the rat is in the room,'” said Laguna.

Although she’s blocked off every opening at the home, Laguna said the rats still manage to get in and bite her and her family. On Tuesday, she woke up to a new bite on her leg.

Laguna and her family are not alone in their complaints. Other residents voiced similar feelings.

Carollo said the next step may be a lawsuit filed by the city, pushing to withhold rent from the property owner. “And if they don’t fix the building, for the city to use that money for the people that are there,” Carollo said. “At the same time, we’re looking at possibilities of shutting them down.”

Should a lawsuit be filed, the question becomes where would the 22 families who live in the building go? Carollo said unfortunately, this is a common problem in the area, and the city, county and state need to work together to do better.

