City of Miami commission approves ending of red light cameras

MIAMI (WSVN) - Red light cameras are coming to an end in the City of Miami after city commissioners voted to terminate the program.

Commissioners approved the ending to the program Thursday, after legislation was posed by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Both the City and Suarez tweeted about the end of the program.

The Commission has just approved ending red light cameras in #Miami — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) December 14, 2017

Proud to announce the Commission’s decision to approve my legislation that terminates the red light camera program in @CityofMiami. It is necessary to defend #Miami’s most vulnerable residents from continuing to be overburdened by these excessive fines. pic.twitter.com/iNNAlsPd5R — Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) December 14, 2017

“It is necessary to defend Miami’s most vulnerable residents from continuing to be overburdened by these excessive fines,” Suarez said in a tweet.

Miami-Dade County passed an ordinance in 2016, stopping the use of red light cameras in unincorporated parts of the county. However, individual municipalities were not affected.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.