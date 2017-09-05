City of Miami Beach prepares for possible flooding

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach is closely watching and waiting to see what happens with hurricane Irma.

Mayor Philip Levine spoke with 7News about the preparations in case of flooding, Monday night.

“So what we have started to do way in advance, about a week ago, is we started bringing in as many portable generators as possible,” said Levine. “We want to make sure all the pumps on Miami Beach, if they run out of power, if power gets taken off, that we have portable generators, so we have about 18. We have more coming in. We’re literally going in in, in the next couple of days, we’re cleaning out our entire drainage system to make it as clean and clear as possible.”

The mayor is also reminding residents to have a personal storm plan in place.

