City of Fort Lauderdale issues precautionary water warning

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water warning has been issued by the City of Fort Lauderdale.

The city is telling people not to swim, fish, or use watercrafts in a canal adjacent to the Hidden Harbor condominium, between Northwest Third Terrace and North Andrews.

The precautionary advisory was issued after a sewer main break on Northwest 13th Street and Seventh Terrace.

Crews are working to patch the problem.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

For more information, please contact the City of Fort Lauderdale 24-hour Customer Service Center at 954-828-8000 or www.fortlauderdale.gov/lauderserv.

