City leaders hand out backpacks and more to returning students

MIAMI (WSVN) - City leaders hosted a back-to-school event for students preparing to head back to class.

Hundreds of children gathered for the annual event hosted by Miami’s mayor and commissioners, near Southwest 27th Avenue and South Bayshore Drive.

Backpacks, along with other school supplies, were handed out in preparation for the new school year, starting in August.

