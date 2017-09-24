FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida chain of furniture stores has stepped forward to help those affected by Hurricane Irma across South Florida.

City Furniture has provided manpower and raised funds in the wake of the devastating storm, including a $100,000 furniture match, according to spokesperson Caitlin Maribona.

The company teamed up with the organization 4KIDS to help clear debris from foster and maternity homes in Broward County. Volunteers also helped The Salvation Army remove fallen trees and branches from that organization’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters.

For every fundraiser donation, we’re matching up to $100k in furniture to those rebuilding after Hurricane Irma. https://t.co/yE0fR6ktC4 pic.twitter.com/EndIydEa3x — City Furniture (@CityFurniture) September 22, 2017

With the help of the Key Largo Baptist Church, City Furniture was able to gain entrance into areas in the Florida Keys that were nearly impossible to gain access to in the wake of the hurricane. For an entire week, the furniture retailer sent a truck to clear the rubble and hand out supplies.

On Saturday, volunteers drove down a supply truck down to Key West.

For more information about City Furniture’s post-Irma outreach, click here.

