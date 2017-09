TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - City Furniture filled a truck with supplies to take to the Florida Keys.

The company filled a truck in Tamarac Thursday with supplies like water, non-perishable foods and baby items.

City Furniture also teamed up with local organizations in Irma’s wake.

They raised funds and cleared debris throughout South Florida.

