City commissioners vote in favor of facility for physically impaired beachgoers

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A building battle in Miami Beach now has the support of the city’s commissioners.

Commissioners voted six to one, Wednesday, in favor of a request by a non-profit organization to make it easier for people with physical challenges to enjoy the beach.

The Sabrina Cohen Foundation wants a permanent beach-side facility to store specialized equipment but some residents are opposed to it.

The foundation now has three years to raise the money needed for construction.

