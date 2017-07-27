City allows Pembroke Pines couple to keep pet pigs

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Pembroke Pines has given permission to a couple to keep their two beloved pet pigs.

“These pigs are pets, and they are not farm animals, so I will dismiss the code citation violation,” said a special magistrate.

The ruling allowed Michael Owens and Theresa Shaia to keep their pet pigs, Frankenstein and Beetlejuice, much to their pleasure.

“I don’t even know what to say. I can’t believe that we actually beat the city,” Owens said.

“I cannot say thank you enough. I mean, from the bottom of my heart, they mean so much to us,” Shaia said.

The couple was originally alarmed when a neighbor complained the pigs smelled, causing the city to order the couple to remove them since they classified them as “farm animals.”

Owens and Shaia did not give up and told the city that Frankenstein and Beetlejuice are not farm animals but a part of their family. The magistrate agreed.

Beetlejuice is only 6 months old, and with the average life span of a pig being between 17 and 20 years, Owens and Shaia hope to have him and Frankenstein with them for a long time.

