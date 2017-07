SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cirque du Soleil entertainers took a break from practice today to perform a sneak peek of their newest production “Ovo” at Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise.

The entertainment group also hit up Bayside Marketplace in Miami for a performance.

“Ovo” is playing at the BB&T Center through July 23.

