Cirque Du Soleil performers visit South Florida children’s hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several kids at a South Florida hospital got an entertaining visit from the performers of Cirque Du Soleil.

“We hope these kids enjoyed the visit this morning. For us, we’re super happy to come. I hope they were just as happy to be able to play with the artists,” said Cirque Du Soleil publicist Nicolas Chavot.

The cast of “OVO by Cirque Du Soleil” visited the young patients and their families at the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, today.

The colorful characters and the children drew bugs together, and the performers sang songs and did a few tricks.

“It’s always good to play with the person next to them or with their parents so they can laugh about what’s happening in the outside and not on them itself,” said performer Jan Dutler, dressed as his character “The Foreigner.”

“OVO by Cirque Du Soleil” will be at the American Airlines Arena starting Friday, July 28, and end Sunday, July 30.

